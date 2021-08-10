Home > Entertainment Adnan Siddiqui urges government to take ‘responsibility’ of athletes Sakina Mehdi | August 10, 2021 Share

On Tuesday, Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui took to Twitter and asked the government to pay attention to the athletes and not just appreciate them when they bring medals.

Recently, at 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Pakistan’s Talha Talib who is a weight lifting champion fell 2 kgs short of history and Arshad Nadeem finished fifth in men’s javelin throw.

Siddiqui tweeted, “The hypocrisy of making them heroes when they bring medals and leaving them to live a life of misery. These champs are our pride, our responsibility.”

The actor shared a photo of late cyclist who ended up driving a rikshaw after he retired.