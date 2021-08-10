Bilal Ashraf receives criticism over his small screen debut decision Zainab Nasir | August 10, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Bilal Ashraf receives criticism over his small screen debut decision

Actor Bilal Ashraf headed to make his small screen debut after his venture into the world of film, leaving his fans excited.



There are some Netizens who were not happy with Bilal Ashraf’s decision and were trolling him.

According to some, Bilal Ashraf was not talented and other famous faces deserved the chance.

Others think he is an expert on overacting and is overrated.

For some, Bilal looks like a hero only on the big screen and the TV screen would not suit him.

The details of his project are not yet revealed.

His fans are eagerly waiting for him to flaunt his acting skills accompanied with his grace and charm.

Bilal Ashraf appeared in the film Janaan where he essayed the role of a Pakhtun hero alongside Armeena Rana Khan , Ali Rehman Khan and other famed faces.

He also starred in the film Superstar.



