Nimra Khan rushed to hospital after severe pain, asks fans for prayers Zainab Nasir | August 10, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Nimra Khan rushed to hospital after severe pain, asks fans for prayers

Actress Nimra Khan requested her fans to pray for her speedy recovery as she was admitted to hospital for intense pain.



The reason behind her illness was not yet known as she did not state the details.

Taking to her Instagram, Nimra shared her pictures from the hospital which left fans anxious over her condition.

She wrote, “I am in severe pain and need prayers for my recovery.”

All her fans prayed for Nimra’s current health condition and showered her latest post with good wishes and ‘get well soon’ comments.

On the personal front, Nimra Khan tied the knot with a police officer in the UK but after she deleted her pictures with her husband fans speculated that they might have parted ways. Nimra Khan had not yet come up with a statement regarding her separation.