Saud Khan spills all about his proposal to Javeria Zainab Nasir | August 10, 2021 Share

Film star and producer Saud Khan revealed an incident from the time of his marriage proposal to Javeria and detailed a funny incident in a recent interview.



An old video from the show Taron Se Karain Batain took rounds on social media. The show was hosted by Fiza Ali.

Regarding the marriage proposal, Saud said, “My sister chose her for me, after that we went to a Ghazal Night where Javeria was also present. Javeria was sitting next to Ghazal Javed who is a veteran actress of the industry and she is a bit chubby, both of them were wearing Black outfits. I told Rambo that My sister wants me to marry the girl sitting behind in a black dress, Rambo turned and saw Ghazala Appa, he thought she is that girl and said, “Are you mad?”

He added, “I asked him ‘what’s wrong in marrying her?’” He replied saying, “everything is wrong.” I then told him that you are looking at the wrong girl and after looking at Javeria he said she is wonderful.”

Saud concluded, “All my colleagues from Lahore wanted me to get married that’s why they went along with me to propose Javeria. Shaan Shahid, Moammar Rana, Rambo, Arbaaz Khan all of them accompanied me that day.”