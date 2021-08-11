Momina Mustehsan makes her return to social media after months-long break Sakina Mehdi | August 11, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Recently, Pakistani singer Momina Mustehsan took to Instagram and revealed that she has ended her social media break. In June, she had announced her temporary break on the photo-sharing platform.

The Afreen Afreen singer opened up about taking a break, she wrote, “Hello, it’s me my Instagram break went on longer than anticipated. Living offline is beautiful.”

She went on, “Being exposed to so much content, information and stimulus can be overwhelming- it can almost make you believe it’s a big bad world out there. But that’s not true.”





Mustehsan added, “We all know the downside to social media, but the upside is that everyone has the opportunity to be heard and to tell their stories firsthand. The concept of the ‘other’ is shrinking. We are all the same, and not the same.”

The singer concluded, “Life is a big puzzle and we all hold different pieces to the larger picture. We all have little solutions to the bigger problem We just need to be human together.”