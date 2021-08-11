Yasir Hussain expresses frustration over Bollywood making series on Lahore’s Heera Mandi Sakina Mehdi | August 11, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Yasir Hussain expresses frustration over Bollywood making series on Lahore’s Heera Mandi

Recently, Indian director Sanjay Leela Bhansali announced that he’s making series titled Heera Mandi which is his next Netflix project. However, Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain pointed out how we first ignore our stories and then complain other’s for not portraying things correctly.





Heera Mandi is a neighborhood in Lahore and is known as red-light district area near Badshahi Mosque. During the Mughal era, it was famous for dancing, singing and mujra for elites.

Hussain took to Instagram and wrote, "This is in Lahore and the movie is being made by Indians. Then we’ll say everything was portrayed incorrectly. I don’t know when we’ll talk about our own things, when we’ll tell our own stories.”



