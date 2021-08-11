Fiza Ali asks everyone to stop linking her to random men Sakina Mehdi | August 11, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Pakistani model Fiza Ali took to Instagram and shared a video in which she requested everyone to stop associating her with just any man.

In the video, Ali clarifies that she did not get married to singer Sajjad Ali, she said, “Sajjad Ali is like my brother, my teacher and my guru. Many of you went as far as claiming Sajjad Ali’s wife has accepted me. How can you cook up something like that? Someone also said I called Sajjad Ali a great father and husband, when did I say that?”





The model added, “Sometimes you get me married to Aamir Liaquat, other times you say I’ve done a nikkah over a nikkah. Some of you also get me married to Zardari sahab and Prime Minister Imran Khan sahab… whether I’m married or not, is my problem. I am begging you all to stop behaving like rishta aunties!”