Armeena Khan shares how she deals with hate and negativity Sakina Mehdi | August 11, 2021

Pakistani actor Armeena Khan took to Instagram and shared how she deals with negativity and trolls.

The Bin Roye actor wrote, “People disguise their motivations. Look at the person criticising you. Are they coming at you from a place of helpfulness, kindness or hate/jealousy/envy?”

She continued, “There is a big difference between criticism and hate. Constructive criticism is beneficial because you can work on yourself provided that they give you solutions as well.”

Khan added, “Hate you do not have to deal with because people project their own insecurities onto you. So middle-finger them. If it’s strangers, ignore it. They don’t know anything about you.”

The actor even talked about how much hate she receives, “If it’s someone you know then ask them for solutions too. For example, I have people criticising me day and night not knowing anything about me. They [trolls] are just envious and want what I have without putting the hard work in.”

She concluded, “So, identify your well-wishers from haters, that is your first job. Good luck.”