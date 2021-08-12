Ayesha Omer, Yasir Hussain team up for upcoming film Zainab Nasir | August 12, 2021 Share

Ayesha Omer and Yasir Hussain have paired up for an upcoming film, a biopic of the serial killer Javed Iqbal who was caught and penalised in the 90’s.



The film will revolve around the life history of the killer and the heinous crimes he was involved in, such as the killing of innocent children.

Fans appreciated the makers decision to choose Yasir Hussain for the challenging role.

The general public expressed excitement over the upcoming film and cannot wait to see their favourite actors giving the best.

According to some, Yasir Hussain had perfectly adapted to the personality of the serial killer and would give the character its best.

The details of the film have not yet been released completely.

Even, Ayesha Omer will also be a part of the film but her role has not yet been described in detail.

Ayesha Omer has quite a name in the industry and has been featured on both the big screen as well as the small screen.