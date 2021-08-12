Ushna Shah is ready to resume work as she recovers from Covid-19 Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 12, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Ushna Shah is ready to resume work as she recovers from Covid-19

Leading Pakistani film and TV actress Ushna Shah, who was tested positive for COVID-19, has recovered from it, she announced on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the Alif, Allah Aur Insaan famed actress shared a statement regarding her health, to inform her millions of fans about it.

In her post, the Bandhay Aik Dor Se star said, “After posting about testing positive for Covid, I went viral (see what I did there). Anyway, I keep getting messages by the throngs asking a health update so I’ll just post here: I’m COVID free now.”





Shah also thanked her fans for their love and support. “Thanks everyone for the love and support, it was so uplifting!” The actress further said, “This thing took a bit of a toll on my asthmatic lungs, but other than that I’m fit as a fiddle and ready to resume life as it was.”

“A collective thank you to everyone for sending much love my way, stay safe please!” she concluded her statement, followed by a heart emoticon.

Shah posted the statement with caption, “This is also to ease the look of fear on people’s faces when I meet them.”

Earlier, the actress announced on August 3 she was tested positive for coronavirus even after the two mandatory doses of the vaccine. In her IG post, she had said, “Even with the two mandatory doses of the vaccine, I have tested positive for Covid-19.”

On the work front, Shah is winning all the praise from audience for her outstanding performances in her currently run drama serials, including Parizaad and Aakhir Kab Tak.