Veteran actress Durdana Butt passes away in Karachi Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 12, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Veteran actress Durdana Butt passes away in Karachi

Veteran Pakistani actress Durdana Butt passed away on Thursday, in Karachi. The 83-year-old actress was put on ventilator previously, and has died of COVID-19.

According to sources, she had been battling cancer for a long time.

The tragic news of her passing was confirmed by actor and VJ Khalid Malik on his Instagram. Sharing the picture of Durdana, he captioned the post as, "Durdana (dodi) apa has transitioned from this realm back to her Creator."





"The wise. The humorous. The insightful Durdana Butt is a special soul now back in His embrace," Malik added.

Soon after, condolences for the Fifty-Fifty star started pouring in from celebrities and fans alike. Durdana Butt is best known for her roles in famous dramas like Aangan Terha, Ruswai and Tanhaiyaan.

Born on May 9, 1938 in Lahore, Butt started her acting journey in the early 70s. Apart from working in dramas, she also starred in movies like Balu Mahi, Parey Hut Love, Ishq Positive and Dil Diyan Gallan.