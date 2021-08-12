Ayeza Khan stuns fans as she performs on Madhuri’s signature moves from hit songs Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 12, 2021 Share

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan has been ruling over the TV screens with her iconic acting performances and winning over the hearts of her millions of fans with her jaw-dropping transformations into iconic looks of the popular stars.

The Chupke Chupke star, who paid tributes to the leading ladies of the silver screen including Pakistani star Mahira Khan and veteran Bollywood actress Sri Devi and Madhuri Dixit in her latest drama serial Laapata, by performing on their iconic songs in her dance reels.

While playing the character of a TikTok star in her latest drama, the Meray Paas Tum Ho actress has once again left everyone stunned as she has recreated Madhuri’s looks from hit songs, Aaja Nachle (2007) and Aik Do Teen (1988).









Her character Geeti makes musical and dance oriented videos including songs from some Bollywood chartbusters of late Sridevi and Pakistan’s queen of melody Noor Jehan, she has truly aced the dance moves in her latest video.









The Mehar Posh star is co-starring with Ali Rehman Khan, Sarah Khan and Gohar Rasheed in the latest drama.