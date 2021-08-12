Durdana Butt passes away after losing battle with cancer Zainab Nasir | August 12, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Durdana Butt passes away after losing battle with cancer

Famed veteran actress Durdana Butt passed away today in Karachi and her family announced the sad news.



Durdana was facing intense health issues as she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and was on a ventilator for some time.

Her recent interview instantly went viral on social media and many celebrities came forward to extend their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

It was reported that Durdana Butt regained her health many times and was full of hope; however, she finally succumbed to the deadly disease.

Before her death the actress appeared in a show, Salam Zindagi, where she opened up about her disease, “It’s not bad to think about you or to think about future, it is the element of hope that keeps you alive, when a person thinks of himself, he does his chores, meets his friends it’s life , but when the realization comes ( realization about Cancer) that you have cancer , it brings element of a strange fear in you, which is unexplainable , you start to think that would I only be able to live for only a limited time?”

Durdana explained, “the doctors, if give you only 6 months to live, it’s not the end until the ultimate doctor ( Allah ) who is sitting above decides, no one can take your life, it is also the time when you submit yourself in front of creator, when you pray and ask from him to give you health, he does listen.”

She requested prayers from her fans. From Durdana’s speech it seemed that she suffered immensely and had little hope left for life.







