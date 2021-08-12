Mahira Khan to make comeback on TV screens alongside Bilal Ashraf Zainab Nasir | August 12, 2021 Share

Mahira Khan and Bilal Ashraf would be pairing together for an upcoming telefilm project as reported by some sources.



The film industry suffered huge losses due to the pandemic as films could not be released since cinemas remained closed, hence, the superstars would be flaunting their talents on television now.

Mahira Khan and Bilal Ashraf geared up for the shoot of an ISPR project based on the life of a Lieutenant General in Rawalpindi.

Fans gushed over the news as they were excited to see the on screen chemistry of the duo that had also starred together in the film Superstar.

On the other hand, some expressed that it was boring to see the same couples repeatedly on the screen and it would be more interesting to watch new people in the lead together.

Bilal Ashraf starred in numerous films but will make his television debut with the project.