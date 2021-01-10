Ertugrul star Celal AL pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah Web Desk | January 10, 2021 Celal AL aka Abdur Rehman pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

'Ertugrul' star Celal AL pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

The Dirilis: Ertugrul seriesfamed star Celal AL, who played the iconic character of warrior Abdur Rehman has been on his visit to Pakistan and the Turkish actor has been inspired with the great personality of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Celal AL paid rich tribute to the founder of Pakistan and wrote, “Faithful, True Muslim, Great Leader and Turkish Friend.”

Cele aka Abdur Rehman of the famous Turkish historical series also visited Pakistan Monument in Shakkarparian, Islamabad and excitedly shared his picture taken in front of Quaid-e-Azam’s photo, that can be seen in the background.

Celal shared the picture on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “One of the [heroes] that I inspired, Faithful, True Muslim, Great Leader and Turkish Friend.”

He also offered prayers for the founder of Pakistan, saying, “May He rest in peace”. Earlier, the Turkish actor posted his lovely photo from Daman-e-Koh, Islamabad and shared his thoughts about the city.





Celal has been in love with the capital of the country as he took his moment to praise the city again. He wrote in his Instagram post in Turkish and Urdu, that, “You are so beautiful Islamabad. Insallah see you again. New destination is Karachi.”

Celal is currently in Karachi, where he will be meeting prominent Pakistani celebrities.