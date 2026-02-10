Karan Johar applauds Rani Mukerji for ‘Mardaani 3’ success: ‘Impeccable craft’

News
  By Salima Bhutto
Karan Johar recently applauded Rani Mukerji for the success of her recently released movie, Mardaani 3.

While praising her performance, the 53-year-old renowned filmmaker took to Instagram on Tuesday, February 10, and penned, “She roars! she rules!”

Johar went on to adore the actress, who got famous by starring in his 1998 movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, “She commnds and demands you to applaud her impeccable craft and her ability to constantly re invent her craft and still be hugely relevant at the box office!!! no mean feat!”

In the heartfelt Story, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director while congratulating Mukherji once again, wrote, “Congratulation to my darling Rani for the success of her solo led franchise yet again! a film that rides on its own solid potential!!!”

His post comes after Mardaani 3 became Mukherji’s 10th highest-grossing film of all time.

The Abhiraj Minawala’s directorial also stars Janki, Bodiwala, Mallika Prasad, Jisshu Sengupta, Prajesh Kashyap, and Somansh Singh Dangwal.

Made on a budget of 60 crore, Mardaani 3, released on January 30, has so far made Rs 38.40 crore at the box office.

Moreover, the threequel has accumulated 8 crore gross at the overseas box office. 

