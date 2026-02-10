Prince Harry shares positive update after King's explosive announcement for Andrew

Prince Harry remains unbothered with ongoing drama surrounding the Royal Family back home.
Just hours after his dad, King Charles made his stance clear regarding potential police investigation into Andrew, Harry made an exciting announcement.
The official Instagram account of Harry's multi-sport event, The Invictus Games shared photos of the Duke of Sussex and participants from last year's venture - which was hosted in Vancouver Whistler, Canada.
Alongside the carousel of photos was a caption which read, "The first episode of The Daily Show for the #InvictusGames Vancouver Whistler 2025 is now available on YouTube!"
The announcement further continued, "Watch highlights, interviews, and competitor stories from the Games that inspired a year of recovery and resilience."
"Link in bio to watch the full 50 minute episode featuring Jonathan Edwards, JJ Chalmers and Jody Vance," it added.
This came over the heels of monarch official statement released by Buckingham Palace after Graham Smith leader of the anti-monarchist group lodged a police complaint against the former Duke of York.
"The King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s conduct," read the statement.
It continued, "While the specific claims in question are for Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police we stand ready to support them as you would expect."
"As was previously stated, Their Majesties’ thoughts and sympathies have been, and remain with, the victims of any and all forms of abuse," concluded the statement from Buckingham Palace.