Ayesha Omar, Yasir Hussain to star in movie based on serial killer Javed Iqbal Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 13, 2021

Famed Pakistani TV and film stars Ayesha Omar and Yasir Hussain are set to reunite on big screen for their upcoming movie on the life of serial killer Javed Iqbal.

The movie titled, The Untold Story of a Serial Killer: Javed Iqbal, will be helmed by Abu Aleeha and produced under the banner of KK Films.

According to a press release, the film will star the Jhooti actor as the notorious murderer Javed Iqbal while the Karachi Se Lahore actress will essay the role of a police officer, who will head the investigation on Iqbal.

The infamous murderer Javed Iqbal have had sexually abused and killed more than 100 children in Lahore between 1998 and 1999. He later dissolved the dead bodies in acid to get rid of the evidence.

The case was a particularly macabre one as the killer not only tortured and murdered the children but also butchered and dissolved their bodies in acid to get rid of the evidence. He was sentenced to death in the same way. He was found dead in his jail cell on October 9, 2001.