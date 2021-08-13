Nimra Khan's husband Raja Azam confirms divorce, says 'she was a headache' Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 13, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Nimra Khan's husband Raja Azam confirms divorce, says 'she was a headache'

Pakistani actress Nimra Khan has recently become the talk of the town after she refused to comment on her relationship status in an interview on a local TV channel.

The actress has allegedly separated from her husband Raja Azam, months after being married. However, Nimra’s husband, whom she tied the knot with in April 2020, took to his Instagram Stories to confirm their divorce in a live session.

In the video that has been shared on YouTube he is seen explicitly talking about his divorce from the actress.

In a recent IG live video, UK-based Pakistani Raja Azam said that he is old enough to make his decisions and that he 'got rid' of ex-wife Nimra Khan for the same reason. “We are divorced," he spoke out. "I divorced her because I wanted to. I am old enough."

He continued in a rather derogatory manner, "I got rid of her, she was a headache, she was a proper headache," he blurted out in the video. Viewers could spot Azam smoking in the clip.

