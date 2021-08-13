Shaniera Akram pens sweet anniversary tribute to husband Wasim Akram

On Friday, Shaniera Akram who is the wife of former Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram took to Twitter and penned down a sweet note to wish husband on their 9th wedding anniversary.
Shaniera tweeted, “8 years married, 10 months apart Missing you every minute but especially a bit more today wasimakramlive #HappyAnniversary #TheOne #LoveOfMyLife.”
The cricket commentator replied to his wife’s wish and wrote, “Hey biwi missing you lots as well . Happy anniversary baby all the love . See you soon InshAllah.”
Shaniera is an Australian social worker who tied the knot with Akram in 2013. The pair welcomed their first daughter name Aiyla in 2014.