Shaniera Akram pens sweet anniversary tribute to husband Wasim Akram Sakina Mehdi | August 13, 2021 Share

Shaniera Akram pens sweet anniversary tribute to husband Wasim Akram

On Friday, Shaniera Akram who is the wife of former Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram took to Twitter and penned down a sweet note to wish husband on their 9th wedding anniversary.

Shaniera tweeted, “8 years married, 10 months apart Missing you every minute but especially a bit more today wasimakramlive #HappyAnniversary #TheOne #LoveOfMyLife.”

The cricket commentator replied to his wife’s wish and wrote, “Hey biwi missing you lots as well . Happy anniversary baby all the love . See you soon InshAllah.”

Shaniera is an Australian social worker who tied the knot with Akram in 2013. The pair welcomed their first daughter name Aiyla in 2014.