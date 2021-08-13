Aima Baig, Shahbaz Shigri share unseen pictures from engagement ceremony Zainab Nasir | August 13, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Stars Aima Baig and Shahbaz Shigri shared stunning pictures from their engagement ceremony held on Eid-ul-azha.



The ceremony took place during the course of the pandemic hosted by famed celebrities of the industry.

A grand event marked the start of Aima’s and Shahbaz’s journey together.

For the ceremony, Aima was seen sporting a gorgeous maroon saree paired with a green blouse and a traditional neckpiece with her hair styled to perfection.

While her fiancé, Shahbaz, wore a navy suit for the occasion.

Taking to their separate IG handles, the couple posted loved up pictures as they exchanged rings.

Aima captioned the pictures with sweet words, “Don’t even need to explain how happy I was, clearly it is there on my face.”

“Thankyoushahbazshigri for bringing that crazy smile back on my face again, couldn't ask for a better person to handle my craziness.”

The couple was all smiles as the festivities were celebrated.







