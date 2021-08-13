Nawal Saeed, Mahi Baloch groove over Italian song ‘Bella Ciao’ on vacay Zainab Nasir | August 13, 2021 Share





Nawal Saeed, Mahi Baloch groove over Italian song ‘Bella Ciao’ on vacay

Stars Nawal Saeed and Mahi Baloch spotted dancing to an Italian song Bella Ciao on a trip to Turkey and shared their photos and video clips on IG.



Vacations have become a vital part in the life of a celebrity to avoid burn-out even amidst the pandemic.

The duo took a hiatus from their work routine to travel and explore.

The stars were seen having a jolly time at Cafe Zen along with a dog, clad in winter attire and Nawal captioned the picture saying ‘A wholesome day.’

“We entered the Cafe Zen at 11am in -3 °C, in search of Turkish coffee and some warmth with all the stories we carried in our head. Emotionally charged, a bit heavy, and feeling more than required, which I still fail to understand counts as a weakness or strength. We sat there, had some pita bread sandwich and for the longest observed the existence of mountains listening to silence speak. After a while both of us chose to meditate and this is exactly how meditation helped us and graced us with snow We spoke for hours and hours with the people at Zen, heard some beautiful Turkish songs, made them listen to Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, danced to Bella ciao with their beautiful dog Zeno And unwillingly left Zen at 8pm.This also counts as an appreciation post for mau mau for always standing as a pillar through thick and thin,’’ wrote Nawal.

Nawal and Mahi are two emerging actresses of the showbiz industry who have earned a standing for themselves through their hard work.

Both have been flaunting their acting skills for a while now.







