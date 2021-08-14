Mahira Khan pays heartfelt tribute to late TV star Durdana Butt Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 14, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Mahira Khan pays heartfelt tribute to late TV star Durdana Butt

Veteran Pakistani actor Durdana Butt passed away in Karachi on Thursday. It was announced that she had been placed on a ventilator last week. The renowned star was 83 and had been battling both cancer and COVID 19.

Prominent figures and showbiz personalities mourn over the death of the legendary star. Expressing her grief, Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan paid a touching tribute to the veteran actress.

The Prince Charming actress took to Twitter on Friday and shared a throwback photo of Durdana with a heartfelt tribute.

She tweeted, “Always the brightest in the room.. and the kindest. Durdana Apa, you shall be missed” followed by a red heart emoticon.

Durdana Butt was put on ventilator two weeks back. Taking to Instagram, actor and VJ Khalid Malik shared the news of the actress' passing in a post captioned, "Durdana (dodi) apa has transitioned from this realm back to her Creator."

"The wise. The humorous. The insightful Durdana Butt is a special soul now back in His embrace," Malik added.

Born on May 9, 1938 in Lahore, the Fifty-Fifty actress started her acting journey in the early 70s. She is best known for her roles in famous dramas like Aangan Terha, Ruswai and Tanhaiyaan.