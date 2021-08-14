Ayeza Khan wishes 75th Independence Day to Pakistan

All over Pakistan, countrymen are celebrating 75th Independence Day with ceremonies being held in many areas. Even, actress Ayeza Khan took to Instagram to mark 14th August with a photo.
Khan shared a photo in which she can be seen posing with our national flag. She looked stunning as she donned a white shirt and she even had green colored eye make-up on.
The actor wrote, “Pakistan Zindabad.”
Recently, the Meray Paas Tum Ho actor celebrated 7th wedding anniversary with husband Danish Taimoor. She wrote a sweet wish that read as, “Today, is the date all my stars aligned, the 8th always takes me back to 2014, to our special day. danishtaimoor16, you’re a man of substance, love and a treasure to cherish. It’s been 7 long years, MashAllah. Happy Anniversary.”