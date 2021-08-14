I am not as serious as I look: Usman Mukhtar Sakina Mehdi | August 14, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

I am not as serious as I look: Usman Mukhtar

Pakistani actor Usman Mukhtar appeared in an interview with a publication and shared why he mostly chooses serious roles.

The Sabaat actor said, “I am not as serious as I look. In fact, I have quite a lot of fun with my friends and family. When I am around people who are close to me and know me well, I am a very different person as compared to the characters I play on screen.”

He further shared that he does not want to stick serious roles only, he said, “Comedy series are not regularly made in Pakistan. You usually see comedy plays on Eid, but other than that it’s rare to see them on television.”

Mukhtar added, “If I get the chance to play a role in a comedy, I will definitely accept the offer, and will do so with great enthusiasm. I want to change the perception that I am an actor who only takes on serious roles.”

The 36-year-old talked about filmmaking, he stated, “Our technical department has not developed that far. We have cinematographers, but not enough who understand the medium of film completely. That’s why the feel of television series ends up crossing over into films as well. Our film industry was just beginning to recover when corona arrived at the scene. But, of course, everything will be alright.”

The actor revealed how he got into acting, he shared, “In 2012, I got an offer to work on TV for the first time. Faysal Quraishi was also in the play, but I ended up refusing the role at the time because I wanted to find work as a director. Then, in 2017, I got the offer for a role in Anaa, and that’s when my acting career took off.”