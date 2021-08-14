Atif Aslam talks about his television debut and acting plans Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 14, 2021 Share

Acclaimed Pakistani singer and musician Atif Aslam is all set to mark his television debut. The popular star of Pakistan’s music industry has been busy producing soulful musical tracks in the last few months.

Aslam’s latest covers, originals and recently released track Rafta Rafta has left audience and music lovers smitten, but what has excited everyone were the recent rumors that he will be making his acting debut on television in the sequel of drama serial Sang-e-Mar Mar.

The Kadi Te Has crooner, who has already made his acting debut in Shoaib Mansoor’s blockbuster Bol in 2011, opposite another superstar of the country, Mahira Khan, has recently opened up about his acting plans in an interview with BBC Asian Network’s Haroon Rashid.

While talking about his upcoming projects, the Dil Diyan Gallan famed singer revealed reasons behind not doing more acting in the last 10 years. “I don’t think I’m handsome enough,” Aslam jokingly said, adding, “I might consider something; I have always said that I have kind of ignored it, but I will do it if I will find the right script.”

“People might be able to see me on television, delivering dialogues so, let’s see,” he teased his fans. About the rumors that he is doing a TV drama, the Doorie star dodged the question and replied, “I’ve heard the rumors but I’m not sure about this.” He then asked his fans for their opinion on it: “Fans, you gotta tell me about this; shall we do it?”