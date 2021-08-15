Mahira Khan drops first look of telefilm 'Aik Hai Nigar' on independence day Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 15, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Mahira Khan drops first look of telefilm 'Aik Hai Nigar' on independence day

Acclaimed Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan is all set to step into the world of telefilms. On the occasion of 75th Independence day, the Raees famed actress surprised her millions of fans as she unveiled the teaser of her upcoming telefilm titled, Aik Hai Nigar.

After gaining much praise and love for her performance in SEE Prime’s short film, Prince Charming, Khan is all set to bring her magic on the screens with a tribute to Lieutenant General Nigar Johar of Pakistan Army.

The Superstar actress, who herself is very 'honored' to play the role of a living legend Lieutenant General Nigar Johar, who is the first and the only female in the Pakistan Army to serve at the post. She is a competent surgeon and a part of the Pakistan Army Medical Corps.

Taking to her Instagram handle on August 14, Khan shared a teaser of her much-anticipated biopic. "Eik Hai Nigar," begins the Verna actress in the caption, highlighting the title of the telefilm.

"Honoured to be able to play a woman I admire so much. Pakistan Army’s first female Three star General. ‘Aik Hai Nigar’ traces the life and career of Lieutenant General Nigar Johar,” she wrote.

Khan concluded her post saying, “What a life, what a story… to know her, is to know one of the greatest we have amongst us. Bismillah."

Take a look:







