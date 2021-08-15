Shaniera Akram misses husband Wasim Akram on 8th wedding anniversary Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 15, 2021 Share

Shaniera Akram misses husband Wasim Akram on 8th wedding anniversary

Cricket legend Wasim Akram and wife Shaniera Akram marked their 8th wedding anniversary on Friday. Sharing the loving bond for eight years, the social activist has penned an emotional and heartwarming note for her husband, who has been living in Pakistan for 10 months after COVID restrictions.

However, Shaniera, who is being stuck in Australia with their daughter, turned to her Instagram and cherished her 'stronger than anything' bond with a loving, monochrome photo.

"8 years together and 10 months away! Love you and miss you more than anything today! Life this year has taught me we can get through anything because our foundations are strong, stronger than anything I could have asked for. Happy anniversary my love wasimakramliveofficial can’t wait to see you soon," she captioned alongside the photo of herself embracing her cricketer husband.

The couple's friends and fans also dropped best wishes for the duo.

Wasim Akram on the other hand, kept his anniversary wish for Shaniera short and funny. He shared a picture of him in a rather funny getup for a shoot with the message, “Happy anniversary biwi iamshaniera. Do you still love me?”

Wasim and Shaniera tied the knot back in 2013. The couple share a daughter Aiyla, along with Wasim’s two sons from his previous marriage.