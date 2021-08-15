Yasir Hussain contracts Covid-19 despite vaccination Sakina Mehdi | August 15, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

On Saturday, Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain took to Instagram and announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Baaji actor wrote, “Dua karen mere liye or ehtiyaat karen apne liye (Pray for me and watch out for yourself).” However, he did not share more details about his symptoms.

Hussain got vaccinated in June and also welcomed his first child, a boy named Kabir Hussain with wife Iqra Aziz.

The actor shared another story on photo-sharing platform in which Aziz can be seen standing at a distance, he wrote, “the hardest thing is to stay away from you."

We hope Hussain recovers soon from Covid-19.