Alizeh Shah reflects on celebrating 'Azadi' this Independence Day Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 15, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Alizeh Shah reflects on celebrating 'Azadi' this Independence Day

Popular Pakistani showbiz star Alizeh Shah has shared a video message on the Independence day. The actress can be seen sharing her thoughts on understanding the 'real' meaning behind celebrating the Independence day.

As the nation celebrated its 75th Independence Day on Saturday, a number of prominent celebrities prayed for the prosperity of the nation. However, the Ehd-e-Wafa star questioned if the nation is really independent amid the horrifying abuse cases and emerging rape cases and celebrities not being able to dress up the way they want.

“Pakistan got its freedom on 14 August 1947 and as today is the 14th of August," Alizeh began in her Instagram video clip.





"I can’t seem to understand whom should I wish Jashne-Azadi. To those rapists roaming freely outside because they are the one’s with freedom, and because of them, many girls cannot step outside of their houses or go to work. The inability to travel with your family on the highway. As well as the not getting the freedom to wear whatever they want not just to regular people but the celebrities as well," Shah asked her fans.

She also pointed out that in this country even a celebrity doesn’t have the autonomy to wear the clo5thes of their own choice.

Back in July 2021, the Tanaa Banaa star received backlash on her choice of dressing at the Hum Style Awards.