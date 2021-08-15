Atif Aslam open to making comeback in acting Zainab Nasir | August 15, 2021 Share Next Story >>>





Famed Singer Atif Aslam spoke up about his comeback towards acting in a recent interview after immense fame in singing.



The singer has not only attained success in Pakistan but also in India and Bangladesh through his hit pop music.

In an exclusive interview with BBC Urdu, Atif Aslam said, “I think I might consider something, as I said I have always sort of ignored it because I was waiting for the right scripts, lets see if right script comes.”

The Pehli Nazar Main singer added, “My fans might see me in an acting project on Tv delivering dialogues and it would be too early to declare anything about it.”

He continued, “Let’s ask from fans if I should do it or not.”

Talking about starring with Mahira Khan, Atif revealed, “to Bol’s magic I would say I and Mahira do look good and to your surprise, she will soon be seen in one of my upcoming video. I share a good bond with her.”



