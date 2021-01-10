Sushant Singh Rajputs dream project to be revived as a tribute Web Desk | January 10, 2021 Sushant Singh Rajput’s space film to be revived as a tribute

Sushant Singh Rajput’s dream project film to be revived as a tribute

The 2017 announced project title, Chanda Mama Door Ke had late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the role of an astronaut. However, after Sushant’s tragic demise left the project delayed and after giving it much time, the director has announced to revive the project.

Film director Sanjay Puran Singh has recently confirmed the news to revive the project and said that it will be a tribute to the late actor.

In conversation with Indian media outlet, Mid-Day, Singh told that, “The film is not shelved. I hope I will be able to translate on screen what I have visualised in my head and put on paper. That said, I am not reviving it right away as it has not been even a year to Sushant’s passing; his loss has been emotionally exhausting.”

He also shared how Sushant was closely attached to the film and hence he plans to make it as a ‘tribute’ to him. “Whenever I make the film, it will be a tribute to Sushant. He was so attached to the script that I owe this to him. He had given a lot of inputs to the material,” Singh said.

The Kai Po Che actor had prepped for the role in 2017. He visited the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to get a first-hand experience of an astronauts’ life.

However, after his death, Singh can’t think of a replacement for Sushant and has now planned to rework on the script of the film. Sources have reported that back in 2017, actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and R Madhavan were also signed for the project. But, with a change in script, it will be later confirmed whether the two actors will remain part of this film.