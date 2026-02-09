Andrew hit with first legal action for leaking UK's confidential info

News
  By Javeria Ahmed
Anti-monarchy campaign group Republic, has filed a complaint with Thames Valley Police against Andrew

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is facing his first legal action in connection with the Epstein scandal, after anti-monarchy campaigner Graham Smith filed a complaint with Thames Valley Police.

As per GB News, on Monday, Graham Smith, who leads the anti-monarchy campaign group Republic, has filed a complaint with Thames Valley Police against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor this morning.

The allegations focus on possible misconduct in public office and breaches of official secrets, involving emails Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor reportedly sent to Epstein with official visit reports during his time as UK Global Trade Envoy.

It is unclear if the emails were authorized or contained sensitive information.

Mr Smith announced the move on social media, stating: "I have now reported Andrew to the @ThamesVP for suspected misconduct in public office and breach of official secrets in relation to these specific allegations."

He added: "I cannot see any significant difference between these allegations and those against Peter Mandelson."

A TVP spokeswoman told the outlet, “We can confirm receipt of this report and are assessing the information in line with our established procedures.”

To note, Andrew faced controversy after the latest batch of Epstein files revealed that the former Duke of York forwarded official reports about visits to Singapore, Hong Kong and Vietnam to the disgraced financier in 2010 and 2011.

