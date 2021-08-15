Hamza Ali Abbasi touches upon his take on marrying more than once Zainab Nasir | August 15, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Hamza Ali Abbasi touches upon his take on marrying more than once

Former actor Hamza Ali Abbasi voiced his opinion on marrying more than once in a recent interview.



Hamza Ali Abbasi tied the knot with Naimal Khawar Khan and both share a son between them.

The Pyarey Afzal actor made headlines after he left acting to dedicate his life to religion.

In an interaction in the Epic show hosted by Faizi Niazi, Hamza was asked, “After getting religious every person first searches that how many marriages are allowed in Islam, what is your take on it.”

To the hosts question, Hamza responded, “I am very much happy with my one marriage if talking about Islam the Ayah came in specific extraordinary conditions. Islam has specifically allowed four marriages under certain conditions, I think the Ayah came after War of Uhad, the orphans were in streets, women were in streets, there were no social institutions.”

The Jawaani Pher Nai Ani star further added, “Allah said to take care of orphans and if not then at least marry their mothers, he had given this option for the ease of widows and orphans, Allah says that if you can do justice, just marry more than one otherwise one is enough.”