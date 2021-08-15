Shehzad Roy opens up on staying young and fit Zainab Nasir | August 15, 2021 Share

Singer Shehzad Roy revealed his major fitness secret and how he has not aged over the years in an interview.



The Pakistani pop singer always impressed his fans with his motivational talks and secrets.

In an appearance on the show Time Out with Ahsan Khan, Shehzad Roy said, “I have been singing since my childhood. I do a lot of exercise, also I am inspired from Afridi, exercise is the thing that keeps you fit, I don’t much care about diet but yes I do a lot of exercise to remain in shape. It is important to take care of yourself.”

For those unversed, Shehzad will be spotted on the silver screen with his debut in the film Alif Noon.