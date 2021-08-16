Sajal Aly delights fans with latest snap of a gold medal she won in school Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 16, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Acclaimed Pakistani TV and film actress Sajal Aly is an avid social media user. The talented star of the industry is among the popular showbiz personalities, who hold massive fan following on various social networking platforms.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Yaqeen Ka Safar famed actress delighted her millions of fans with her latest post, in which she is showing her gold medal, she was awarded on winning a debate competition in school and shared a heartfelt tribute to her teacher for this achievement.

The Mom actress took to the photo-and-video sharing platform and shared her stunning picture with the medal. In the caption of the post, the Rangreza actress wrote, “This is my gold medal which I was awarded on winning a debate competition in school.”





Paying a touching tribute to her school teacher Romana for the encouragement, the Yeh Dil Mera star revealed, “I still remember, I couldn’t even call out my name confidently in class magr woh miss Romana he thii jinke yaqeen ki wajah se I won the whole competition.”

Fans and fellow showbiz stars showered love on Aly after she shared her adorable photo with the gold medal.

Meanwhile, the Aangan actress was last seen in a Zee5 web series tiled, Dhoop Ki Deewar opposite husband and actor Ahad Raza Mir. She also received love and praise for her performance in Atif Aslam’s latest song Rafta Rafta’s music video.