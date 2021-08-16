Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor celebrate daughter Hoorain’s tooth fairy day Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 16, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor celebrate daughter Hoorain’s tooth fairy day

Pakistan showbiz industry’s beloved celebrity couple of Danish Taimoor and Ayeza Khan never misses the chance to cherish and celebrate their adorable family moments.

The popular couple of the entertainment world often shares their adorable and lovely pictures taken with their kids, daughter Hoorain and son Rayyan.

Recently, the Mehar Posh famed duo celebrated their elder daughter Hoorain’s first tooth falling in an intimate yet well decorated event.

The Chupke Chupke famed actress took to her social media handle and shared the pictures from the celebration.





Dad Danish also shared lovely snap with his daughter and in the caption he wrote, “A little celebration at our home.. #toothfairyday”





Fellow actresses including Reema Khan, Minal Khan Areeba Habib and Nadia Hussain showered love and commented heart emoticons on their pictures to express their love and appreciation.



