Zara Noor Abbas airs hidden talents amid lockdown Zainab Nasir | August 16, 2021

Actress Zara Noor Abbas flaunted her hidden talents during lockdown as she took to Instagram to share a glimpse.



After COVID hit the globe, many celebrities confined themselves to their homes and showcased their productivity, and Zara Noor Abbas was one of them.

The Zebaish actress pursued her love and passion for the Arts as she shared a sneak peek from her eye-catching abstract paintings that she made during the lockdown.

She captioned her pictures saying, “Me in different times of my life. This started after March 2020 – When Covid hit the world. A lot of us hated it. I was one of them. I hated being alone. Away from people. Because that’s what kept me going – avoiding myself. But then, the clock kept ticking and we all had to be locked in the house more than we thought we’d have to. I was left with no option but to come face to face with who I was. And then I did. So when all else fails – Art prevails.”

On the personal front, Zara has tied the knot with actor Asad Siddiqui.



