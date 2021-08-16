Maya Ali shares stunning photos from Hunza Valley Zainab Nasir | August 16, 2021 Share

Maya Ali shares stunning photos from Hunza Valley

Maya Ali treated her fans with adorable pictures from her trip to the northern areas and Hunza valley.



The Mann Mayal actress was spotted at the Attabad Lake surrounded by majestic mountains where she posed from the boat.

She was clad in jeans and a casual tee paired with white sneakers, a pair of sunnies and a cool hat.

Maya looked refreshed as she took in the untouched beauty of the northern areas of Pakistan.

On the work front, Maya has featured both on the big and small screen. She was previously seen in the film Parey Hut Love alongside other famed actors of the industry.

She made quite a name through her versatile acting skills and her style







