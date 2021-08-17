The first time PM Imran and I bonded, we did so over God: Hamza Ali Abbasi Sakina Mehdi | August 17, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi appeared in an interview with a talk show host and opened up his spiritual journey. He also shared his views about showbiz industry.

The Alif actor spoke about his bond with Prime Minister Imran Khan, he shared, “What I like is that the first time we bonded, we did so over God. He has also been through his share of struggles. Nobody is perfect. What matters is realizing where you went wrong and identifying your problems, and then trying to fix them. That’s what God wants as well. God doesn’t expect you to be sinless and perfect. That’s what we have in common.”

He went on, “I also went through a similar struggle in life, where I needed to correct myself for God. First of all, it’s important to acknowledge the truth of God, the Day of Judgement, the message of the prophets and the fact that we are born with a purpose. What follows is the process of correcting oneself, which is lifelong. So me and him, we connected on that.”

The Parwaaz Hai Junoon then revealed his thoughts about entertainment industry, he stated, “If the question is whether I think work like music, film and drama is haraam, then I have reached the conclusion that it is not. As long as you stay within the limits defined by God, then it isn’t.”

He added, “I have decided to live my life shaking people out of their ignorance, reminding them of the reality that is Judgement Day. Being answerable in front of God. That’s what I experienced it Alif, of spreading that message through the medium of entertainment. What I noticed is, people start preferring craft over the message, like whose acting was better; it’s time to start saying these things directly. There are already too many distractions.”