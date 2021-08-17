‘Laapata’: Ayeza Khan reveals instant inspiration for character Geeti Zainab Nasir | August 17, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

‘Laapata’: Ayeza Khan reveals instant inspiration for character Geeti

Actress Ayeza Khan opened up on why she preferred to do Geeti’s character and not Falak’s in the drama Laapata in an interview.



Geeti is a TikToker whereas Falak’s character was more on the serious and sporty side as she was spotted playing tennis, and the role was essayed by Sarah Khan.

In a chat on Hum TV, Ayeza revealed, “I was offered the character of both Geeti and Falak by the director and writer. Infact, Khizer told me to read the script and tell him which character I want to play. When I read the script I fell in love with Geeti’s character and then I read the whole script from Geeti’s perspective. I forcefully did it.”

Uptil now, 6 episodes of the drama Laapata have been aired and many faces of Geeti have been revealed to the audience.

On one end, Ayeza faced criticism from her fans for playing the character of Geeti as they thought it did not suit her sober personality while others gushed over her acting.



