Hamza Ali Abbasi all praise for Biryani seller post viral video Zainab Nasir | August 17, 2021

Hamza Ali Abbasi praised an educated biryani seller as his video went viral online in an instant.

Taking to his Facebook page, Hamza penned words of admiration for the seller’s enterprise.

He wrote, “Well Done Muhammad Umer Kamal. May Allah gives you more success & bless you and your family in this life & the next. Also, indeed there is no better friend than Allah.”

The Pyaray Afzal actor urged his fans and followers to try out his biryani.

For those unversed, the biryani seller named Mohammed Umer Kamal was a lecturer by profession but since he was jobless, he took to selling home-made biryani.

He admitted that his long-drawn state of joblessness aroused emotions of uncertainty and hopelessness which he fought and overcame, and that he placed his trust in God as he set out to sell biryani on a self-help basis.

He was a source of inspiration and motivation for those who have lost complete hope in the future.