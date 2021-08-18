Shehzad Roy weighs in on kids having access to social media Sakina Mehdi | August 18, 2021 Share

During an appearance on a Talk Show, Pakistani singer Shehzad Roy talked about how parents should manage what their young kids are seeing on social media.

The social worker is known for raising his voice for kids through his music, he shared, “I always say, music is a very powerful way to spread the word. It’s a way to reach people easily.”

Roy talked about moments that brought happiness, he said, “There are a lot of times I look back on that bring me joy, but two, in particular, come to mind, since what happened may end up saving millions of children. When we implemented the curriculum dealing with protecting children from sexual abuse in all government schools of Sindh, and now it’s going on a national level. And when corporal punishment was banned, these were things that made me think how much violence we faced as children.”

He added, “Communicating this is very important. I remember we invited a brilliant CFO for an interview on my show, and we asked him about corporal punishment, and he said, ‘If my parents didn’t hit me, I wouldn’t be a CFO. They hit me with a belt that’s why I am where I am today’. I told him that if that was the case then he should continue getting beaten up so that he can become CEO and so on and so forth.”

He further added, “This is the mindset in our country, and we need to change it. Children respond much better to love than they do to violence.”

While talking about children and their access to social apps, the singer stated, “Even in films, you have ratings, like PG-13 and others. With WiFi and YouTube, there’s no way to control what a child is consuming, until and unless you manage what they’re doing.”

He concluded, “A lot of parents don’t understand how to apply parental controls to these apps. So, this is dangerous for children. They may end up engaging with adult content and creating it as well. So, I feel as opposed to banning it completely, it needs to be regulated.”