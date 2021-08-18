Zahid Ahmed on dealing with criticism: ‘the key is to not react’ Sakina Mehdi | August 18, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Pakistani actor Zahid Ahmed began his career in the entertainment industry as an RJ and now he’s considered to be one of the finest among country’s actors. During an interview he talked about his first ever film and how handles criticism.

The Mehram actor shared, “I use social media as much as I need to. I am well aware of the importance of speak with thoughtfulness. So, I try not to make any statement that would cause me to be mentioned in issues other than my work.”

He went on, “If someone wants too much fame, then they would make statements without thoughtfully. If someone isn't looking for publicity, then he would speak thoughtfully.”

Ahmed added, “There are all kinds of artists in the industry. Some people like to be in the news, while some people don't, they have their own preferences."

Moreover, the Alvida star revealed that his first film Ghabrana Nahi Hai is completed in which he would star alongside Saba Qamar.

On the topic of criticism, Ahmed said, “If criticism is being made for improvement, then it is fine. Public figures are criticized all over the world, the key is to not react."