Exercising while you’re pregnant is like eating kale on cheat day: Sarah Khan Sakina Mehdi | August 18, 2021 Share

Recently, Pakistani actress Sarah Khan who is expecting first child took to Instagram and shared her routine during pregnancy.

Khan posted a picture of herself in which she can be seen wearing pink PJs while sitting on an exercise ball. Alongside the photo she wrote, “Pregnancy work-out: Rolling over, Getting up, Putting on clothes, putting on makeup, putting on shoes. Eating, Walking and Breathing.”





The Raqs-e-Bismil actor added, “PS. Exercising while pregnant is like eating kale on your cheat day!”

In late June, Sarah Khan and husband Falak Shabir announced that they are expecting their first child.