President Arif Alvi, first lady Samina visit the sets of ‘Kuruluş: Osman’ Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 19, 2021 Share

President Arif Alvi, first lady Samina visit the sets of ‘Kuruluş: Osman’

President of Pakistan, Mr. Arif Alvi and first lady Samina Alvi visited the sets of Kuruluş: Osman this week. The duo, which is currently on a three-day official visit to Turkey, joined the cast and crew of the hit drama series on Tuesday.

In one of the photos, Mr. Alvi was also seen engaging in a fist bump with the series producer Mehmet Bozdag. In another photo, the President was seen posing all smiles with Burak Özçivit aka Osman himself. The husband and wife also donned the traditional Kayi tribe head pieces as they stood with the cast.





Kuruluş: Osman is the sequel to the popular television series Diriliş: Ertuğrul. These photos see the president and his wife having a chat with the cast of the show, while posing in outfits designed for the actors representing the Kayi tribe in the series.

Dirilis: Ertugrul, comprising 179 episodes, was dubbed in Urdu and aired on PTV last year on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The series is based on Ertugrul, father of Osman I, who founded the Ottoman Empire. It instantly became a massive hit in Pakistan, crossing millions of views on YouTube.