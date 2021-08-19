Muneeb Butt receives criticism for partying in month of Muharram Zainab Nasir | August 19, 2021 Share

Actor Muneeb Butt faced immense backlash for attending an Independence Day party in the month of Muharram at his friend Saqib Sheikh’s house.



Taking to his Instagram handle, Muneeb Butt shared videos and pictures from the night.

He was spotted posing alongside his wife Aiman Khan and a group of friends at the party.

Pakistan celebrated ‘Independence Day’ on August 14 and so did many other celebrities as they posed in their attires.

Netizens criticized the actor for taking part in such an act in the sacred month of Muharram, while others gushed over his recent video.

Muneeb’s on-screen appearance has always amazed his fans in dramas like Daldal, Baandi, Koi Chaand Rakh and many more.







