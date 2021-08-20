It's a boy! Zaid Ali, wife Yumnah welcome first child together Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 20, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

It's a boy! Zaid Ali, wife Yumnah welcome first child together

Pakistani-Canadian YouTuber, Zaid Ali and wife Yumnah Ali are now proud parents to baby boy, Izyan Ali Zaid. The couple welcomed their first child together on August 18.

The adorable couple, that announced their pregnancy earlier this year, turned to their Instagram on Thursday to share a photo of their little bundle of joy.

"Allhamdulilah! August 18th 2021, We have been blessed with Izyan Ali Zaid," he unveiled the name of his baby boy.

"This is the best anniversary gift I could have asked for. Ya Allah tera lakh lakh shukar hai," the 26-year-old YouTuber captioned alongside the photo of baby Izyan wrapped in a blue blanket.

The comment section on his post was flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and fellow celebrities.

Earlier this month, Zaid also posted a photo with his wife while the love birds awaited the arrival of their baby. "InshAllah our baby is due any day now!" said the social media influencer.





The couple tied the knot in August 2017. They revealed their child’s gender in June and told fans that they would be welcoming a baby boy.