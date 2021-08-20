‘Disgusted and horrified:’ Celebs seek justice for woman assaulted at Minar-e-Pakistan Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 20, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

‘Disgusted and horrified:’ Celebs seek justice for woman assaulted at Minar-e-Pakistan

The horrifying and violent assault of a female TikToker during Independence Day celebrations at the Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore, has sparked anger and outrage across the country.

A mob of 400 men harassed and assaulted a woman in Lahore’s Greater Iqbal Park on Independence Day celebrations. Several prominent celebrities have turned to Twitter to speak about the fear women feel as a result of such heinous crimes.

Many of them have dubbed the incident as the last straw, that 400 men can be complicit in assaulting a woman in broad daylight. They went on to add on how the country is not a safe place for women.

Acclaimed Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat tweeted about the horrifying incident. She said that the mere existence of a woman in a public space has become enough to provoke men into committing violent crimes against her.

Actress Ushna Shah also spoke about how the nation has failed to protect its women.

Actors including Kubra Khan, Ali Rehman Khan, Humaima Malick and many more suggested to publicly punish the people involved in the harassment incident.

Hammad Shoaib, Marium Nafees, Sajal Aly, Feroze Khan and Ghana Ali also slammed the government for not being able to provide safety to the women in this country.



