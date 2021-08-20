Ayeza Khan reaches 9.8M followers on Instagram, thanks fans for love & support Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 20, 2021 Share

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan has crossed another milestone in her social media success this week. The Merey Paas Tum Ho famed starlet has become one of the most popular celebrity on social media with massive fan following.

The Chupke Chupke actress has extended gratitude to the fans and friends for their continuous love and support after she reached 9.8 million Instagram followers.

Sharing her latest snap, Khan captioned the post, "9.8 Million hearts. Thank-you my Insta family for the continuous love and support."





In the shared picture, fans could spot the Mehar Posh star donning a while collar shirt paired with a gold necklace. The diva also held a bouquet of red roses for the camera.

Khan’s friends were also quick to congratulate her on this huge achievement in the comments section under the post.

"Khoobsuraaaat MashAllah," wrote superstar Mahira Khan while designer Maria Butt added a bunch of heart emoticons.

Earlier, the Mohabbat Tum Se Nafrat Hai famed actress shared an adorable video with husband Danish Taimoor, in which the couple can be seen celebrating their 7th wedding anniversary.







